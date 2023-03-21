Five from Frontier Conference named to NAIA women's All-America teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five Frontier Conference women's basketball players were named to the NAIA All-America teams on Tuesday.

Jamie Pickens of Carroll College and Brynley Fitzgerald of Montana Western were first-team selections, while Western's Jordan Sweeney and Rocky Mountain College's Kloie Thatcher were selected for the third team. Tavia Rooney of Montana Tech was an honorable mention pick.

Pickens, a senior forward from Helena, averaged 17.6 points per game and led the Frontier with 7.7 rebounds per game. She helped Carroll win the Frontier's regular-season and tournament championships, which clinched a berth in the NAIA national tournament.

Dillon's Fitzgerald, also a senior forward, averaged 18.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game as Western earned an at-large bid to the national tourney. Fitzgerald and Pickens were co-MVPs of the Frontier.

Fitzgerald and Pickens were also named Women's Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention All-Americans.

Sweeney, a senior guard who previously played at Division I Idaho State, scored at 13.0 points-per-game clip while averaging 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Thatcher, also a senior guard out of Butte Central, averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game this season. She led the Frontier Conference at 35.3 minutes per game, helping Rocky to the national tournament.

Rooney, a junior guard from Townsend, ranked third in the Frontier in scoring at 14.3 points per game and ranked second in rebounds with 7.3 per contest. Rooney averaged 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals a game.

