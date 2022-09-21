First field goals of career proved crucial for Billings' Spencer Berger, Carroll football team

HELENA — Carroll College's Spencer Berger had never made a collegiate field goal before Saturday. But the freshman from Billings played a huge role in the Saints' road victory over Eastern Oregon.

Berger went 3 for 3 on field goal attempts last week, including a 33-yarder with 21 seconds left to lift Carroll to a 25-23 win. Berger also went 2 for 2 on extra point tries. For his efforts, the Billings West graduate was named special teams player of the week by both the Frontier Conference and the NAIA.

The game against EOU marked Berger's first game as Carroll's placekicker. He has served as the Saints' primary punter through the first three games of the season.

Carroll defensive back Zach Spiroff was named the Frontier's defensive player of the week. Spiroff had a blocked extra point, and also intercepted two passes for the Saints. Spiroff is a junior out of Helena High.

Carroll (2-1) hosts Southern Oregon (1-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m.