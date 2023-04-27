Watch Now
Ex-Billings West all-stater Willa Albrecht leaves Montana Lady Griz for Carroll College

Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics
Montana forward Willa Albrecht (23) goes up for a shot against Portland State on Feb. 6, 2021 in Dahlberg Arena.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Apr 27, 2023
HELENA — Willa Albrecht is transferring from the Montana Lady Griz to join the women's basketball program at Carroll College, the Saints announced.

Albrecht, a 6-foot guard, spent the past three seasons at Montana. She appeared in a total of 12 games in the past two years. Albrecht missed three months of her sophomore season with a knee injury.

Albrecht played in 18 games as freshman with the Lady Griz in 2020-21, averaging 7.8 minutes off the bench. She scored a career-high 14 points against Utah State on Nov. 25, 2020. That season Albrecht averaged 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per game while shooting 42.3% from the floor.

Albrecht is a 2020 graduate of Billings West High School, where she was a first-team Class AA all-state player as a senior. That season, she helped the Golden Bears to the state championship game before state tournaments statewide were canceled due to the pandemic.

