Dick tosses 4 TDs to lead Rocky Mountain College past Eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE, ORE. - Rocky Mountain College continues to roll. Nathan Dick threw four touchdown passes in La Grande, Ore., on Saturday afternoon to propel the Battlin' Bears to a 34-17 victory on the road and maintain sole possession of first place in the Frontier Conference.

Rocky scored on its opening possession as Dick marched the ball down the field before hitting Andrew Simon from 4 yards out. EOU answered with a Victor Rosas 1-yard touchdown run, but Dick's 57-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Overton less than 90 seconds later put Rocky up 14-7 after the first quarter.

Again Eastern had an answer from a yard out from Rosas, but Dick and the Bears kept hittin gthe big play. A 38-yard touchdown pass to Trae Henry put Rocky up 21-14 and a Riley Garrett field goal had the Bears up 24-14. Eastern would hit a field goal as time expired in the first half to trim Rocky's lead to 24-17.

Rocky, though, was stout defensively in the second half as the Bears didn't allow a single point. A 19-yard touchdown pass from Dick to Overton and a Garrett fourth-quarter field goal gave Rocky a statement win over EOU on the road.

Rocky is off next week before hosting Carroll College on Oct. 23.