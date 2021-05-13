Dawson Community College's Megan Lindbo signs with Carroll College

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Sophomore 5’10 forward Megan Lindbo of Dawson Community College has officially signed her NAIA National Letter of Intent to continue her career at Carroll College in Helena.

After two years with the DCC Lady Buccaneers, Lindbo will be returning back to Helena, where she played her high school career at Capital. Despite averaging 4 points and 3 rebounds this past season, Lindbo played an instrumental role of leadership as one of the captains who led the #2 seed Lady Bucs to a Region 13 championship and overall record of 19-5. Last season, Lindbo started in 17 games averaging 8 points and 4.5 rebounds. Her career highs in separate games include 24 points, four 3-pointers (50%), 11 rebounds and 4 steals.

"We are super excited that Megan is coming home to Carroll," said Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers. "I am fortunate to have known Megan for the past five years and I know that she will be a great asset to our team. She has grown as a person and player during her time at Dawson and I know that experience will help many of our younger players. She is a great competitor, very coachable and a super teammate. She will be a great Saint!"

The Lady Saints were nationally ranked No. 6 this past season in the NAIA. They were two-time Frontier Conference champions, and won the Conference and Conference tournament title 3 out of the last 4 years. They have qualified for the NAIA National Tournament four straight years and finished this season at 21-3.