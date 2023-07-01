Dan Rambo's legacy at Carroll College led to induction in Montana Football Hall of Fame

HELENA — Libby's Dan Rambo, legendary running back for Carroll College in the early to mid-1970s, was inducted into the Montana Football Hall of Fame on June 24.

Rambo became a household name in 1972 when his contributions helped lead the Fighting Saints to a share of their first Frontier Conference title since 1960 as well as receiving first-team all-conference honors.

Through his football career at Carroll, Rambo would finish with two more first-team all-conference nods and several school records at the time. Rambo signed an NFL deal as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants after graduating from Carroll in 1975.

He tried out for several other NFL teams as well as CFL teams before ending his playing career with a semi-pro football team in West Virginia.

Following his playing career, Rambo spent three different stints in the Canadian football league working on the operations side with the coveted Ottawa Rough Riders, as well as the Saskatchewan, Hamilton and Calgary CFL teams.

Rambo worked as a collegiate scout for the Denver Broncos from 1998-2006. Most recently, Rambo co-founded and currently works for FBXchange, a company dedicated to software for football scouting.

