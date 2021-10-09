College of Idaho scores twice in final minutes to stun Montana Tech

BUTTE — The Orediggers lost in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday in Montana Tech's Hall of Fame game.

Clinging to a 2-point lead with just over two minutes remaining, the Orediggers tried to run out the clock.

Instead, Tech fumbled and College of Idaho's Keagan McCoy scooped up the loose ball and scored from 60 yards out as the Yotes shocked the Orediggers 28-23 in Montana Tech's Hall of Fame game on Saturday at Bob Green Field.

The stunning ending denied Tech (2-4 overall, 2-4 in the Frontier Conference) a chance to move to 3-3 and put together back-to-back wins for the first time this season following the Orediggers win over MSU-Northern last week.

COI (4-2, 4-2) trailed 23-14 late in the game and scored twice in the final five minutes. Ryan Hibbs hit Nick Calzaretta for a 6-yard touchdown with 4:31 remaining to cut Tech's lead to 23-21.

The Orediggers got the ball back and began chewing up clock. Just before the 2-minute warning, Jet Campbell kept the ball on a quarterback keeper and advanced 6 yards before the game-deciding fumble.

The game began promisingly for Tech. Campbell connected with Mark Estes for an 8-yard touchdown pass to give the Orediggers the first points of the game.

Calzaretta then scored on a 4-yard run to tie the game at 7-all before Campbell hit Logan Kennedy for a 17-yard score to put Tech back on top 13-7.

In the final seconds of the first half, Naoki Harmer intercepted Hibbs and scored on a 25-yard pick-6. Tech headed into halftime leading 20-7.

The Orediggers wouldn't find the endzone in the second half, and Hibbs threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Isaiah Veal to cut Tech's lead to 20-14.

Jared Griffith booted a 28-yard field goal with 12:31 left in the fourth quarter to put Tech up 23-14 before COI's final two scores.

The Frontier Conference is on a bye next weekend. Tech will travel to Ashland Oregon on Oct. 23 while the Yotes will host Montana Western.