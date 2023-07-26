College of Idaho football picked to win Frontier; Montana Tech, Carroll also receive first-place votes

DILLON — The College of Idaho on Wednesday was picked to win the Frontier Conference for the 2023 college football season, the league announced.

The Yotes, who won a share of the Frontier title last season, received five of nine first-place votes and 57 voting points to land in the No. 1 position of the preseason coaches poll.

Montana Tech received three first place votes and 53 points, good for second place, while Carroll College, a co-champion from last year, got one first-place nod and 48 points, good for No. 3.

No. 4 Montana Western (46 points), No. 5 Rocky Mountain College (40 points), league newcomer and No. 6 Arizona Christian (31 points), No. 7 Southern Oregon (21 points), No. 8 Eastern Oregon (18 points) and No. 9 MSU-Northern (eight points) rounded out the poll.

2023 Frontier football coaches poll

1. College of Idaho (5) 57

2. Montana Tech (3) 53

3. Carroll (1) 48

4. Montana Western 46

5. Rocky Mountain 40

6. Arizona Christian 31

7. Southern Oregon 21

8. Eastern Oregon 18

9. MSU-Northern 8