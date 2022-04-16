Chrishon Dixon commits to Montana Tech, returns to Treasure State

BUTTE — Chrishon Dixon is returning to the Treasure State.

The 2019 Billings Central graduate, who was the State A basketball tournament MVP in 2019, announced his commitment to Montana Tech's men's basketball program on Friday after spending the past season with the Pima Community College Aztecs in Arizona.

"It feels like a weight off my shoulders," Dixon said in a phone interview of his commitment. "Since I know where I'm going now I can focus on better things, gelling with the guys."

A state champion with the Rams in both football and basketball, Dixon ultimately chose to pursue basketball in college, starting 24 games with MSU Billings as a true freshman in the 2019-20 season before the 2020-21 season was called off.

He said Tech's success last season, which saw the Orediggers claim both the Frontier Conference regular season and tournament titles, made committing an easy decision.

"Winning is always a big influence," Dixon said. "These are my last two years, I want to go out as a winner. They won last year, and I want to continue that legacy. It's gonna be a show. Gonna work hard and play the game the right way. It's gonna be a fun year."

🚨 MASSIVE Recruiting News



🏆 2019 Class A (Billings Central) state champ has come home to MT

🏀 6’0 G @C_Dixon00

⚒️Speed, leadership, toughness, playmaker

📚 Business major#RollDiggs #LetsGo #ImpactPlayer pic.twitter.com/N1tNoVt0tB — Montana Tech Basketball (@MTechHoops) April 15, 2022

Dixon will join a slew of other in-state commits at Tech this fall, including Bozeman's Drew Huse and Three Forks' Owen Long. He was teammates with Tech's Sam Gray at Billings Central and played against Orediggers Caleb Bellach, Sayer Patton, Bridger Deden, Bridger Larson, Christian Jones and Kelley Bake while in high school.

"I'm just excited to be out there with those guys that I've played with," Dixon said. "I'm excited to be in Butte. I loved it when I visited, now I just need to get a snow jacket."