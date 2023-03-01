Carroll's Jamie Pickens, Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald are co-MVPs in Frontier

WHITEFISH — Carroll College's Jamie Pickens and Montana Western's Brynley Fitzgerald were named co-recipients of the women's basketball player of the year award in the Frontier Conference on Wednesday.

Pickens and Fitzgerald led their teams to a 1-2 finish in the Frontier in the regular season, and the teams met Tuesday in the conference title game with Carroll winning 53-47.

Meanwhile, Montana Western's Jordan Sweeney was selected newcomer of the year. Western's Emily Cooley was selected freshman of the year, and Rocky Mountain College's Morgan Baird and MSU-Northern's forward Shyan Krass were named co-sixth player of the year.

Carroll's Rachelle Sayers was named Frontier coach of the year.

Pickens and Fitzgerald were joined on the all-conference first team by Sweeney, Montana Tech's Tavia Rooney, Rocky's Kloie Thatcher and Prividence's Maddy Dixon. The second team consisted of Carroll's Kamden Hilborn, Kyndall Keller and Sienna Swannack, Rocky's Gracee Lekvold and Providence's Reed Hazard. Honorable mention selections were Briaunna McCullough of MSU-Northern, Dani Urick of Montana Tech and Mesa King of UM Western.