Watch Now
Frontier Conference

Actions

Carroll's Blair Stapleton named all-region, honorable mention All-American

Stapleton.jpg
Carroll Athletics
Billings Senior grad Blair Stapleton led the Cascade Collegiate Conference in nearly all offensive statistical categories in 2022.
Stapleton.jpg
Posted at 2:43 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 16:43:09-05

HELENA — Carroll College women's soccer player Blair Stapleton was an honorable mention for the NAIA All-America team on Wednesday, in addition to being chosen All-Western Region by the United Soccer Coaches.

Stapleton, a midfielder from Billings Senior High School, led the Cascade Collegiate Conference in nearly all offensive statistical categories, including goals (12) and points (27) this season. She was named CCC offensive player of the week a program-record four consecutive times to start the 2022 season.

Stapleton is the first Carroll women's soccer player to receive an honorable mention All-America nod from the NAIA since 2016 (Jamie Carter). She joins a list of Carroll's 13 NAIA All-Americans since the 2006 season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119