Carroll's Blair Stapleton named all-region, honorable mention All-American

HELENA — Carroll College women's soccer player Blair Stapleton was an honorable mention for the NAIA All-America team on Wednesday, in addition to being chosen All-Western Region by the United Soccer Coaches.

Stapleton, a midfielder from Billings Senior High School, led the Cascade Collegiate Conference in nearly all offensive statistical categories, including goals (12) and points (27) this season. She was named CCC offensive player of the week a program-record four consecutive times to start the 2022 season.

Stapleton is the first Carroll women's soccer player to receive an honorable mention All-America nod from the NAIA since 2016 (Jamie Carter). She joins a list of Carroll's 13 NAIA All-Americans since the 2006 season.

