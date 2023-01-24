Carroll's Andrew Cook garners NAIA national player of the week honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Cook of Carroll College was named the NAIA's national men's basketball player of the week on Tuesday.

Cook, a sophomore from Huntington Beach, Calif., led the Saints to Frontier Conference victories over Montana Western and No. 12 Montana Tech. He averaged 27.5 points per game, including a career-high 31 points in the win over Western.

Cook shot 65.5% from the field and 89.5% from the free throw line in the two wins. He averaged four assists per game and pulled down six rebounds.

Cook is second in the Frontier in points per game (18.2) and fifth in field goal percentage (54.1%), and was named Frontier Conference player of the week for the second time this season.

