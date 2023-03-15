Watch Now
Carroll women knocked from NAIA tournament in loss to Dakota State

CONLAN BURK / Carroll Athletics
Carroll's Kamden Hilborn looks to inbound the ball during a Round of 16 game against Dakota State at the NAIA national women's tournament on Tuesday, March 14, in Sioux City, Iowa.
Posted at 7:31 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 21:43:21-04

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It was a tale of two halves for Carroll College on Tuesday afternoon.

The Saints were able to jump out to a hot start during their Round of 16 game at the NAIA women's national tournament, but Dakota State went on to an 82-72 victory at the Tyson Events Center. Carroll had a 13-point lead in the first half but wasn't able to hold the lead.

Maddie Gerritz led the Saints with 24 points and eight rebounds while shooting 8 of 14 from the field. Jamie Pickens added 17 points and 16 rebounds for Carroll, but shot 8 for 23 from the floor. The Saints, champions of the Frontier Conference, finished their season with a 27-6 record. Dakota State improved to 28-6.

The game was tied 49-49 entering the final quarter. Early in the fourth, the Trojans converted consecutive three-point plays, which spelled trouble for the Saints. In a high-scoring fourth, Dakota State outscored Carroll 33-23, although a shot by Carroll's Sienna Swannack tied it 68-68. Dakota State, though, closed the game on a 14-4 run.

The Trojans went 22 for 22 from the free throw line in the second half, and 19 for 19 in the fourth quarter. They were led by a 20-point, 12-rebound performance from Savannah Walsdorf.

Dakota State, having tied the school record for single-season wins, is now headed to the national quarterfinals where it will face Indiana Wesleyan. The Trojans' 82 points were the most Carroll gave up all season.

