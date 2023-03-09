Carroll, Western women advance to Sioux City; Rocky falls to L-C State

HELENA — Down 11 points at the half, the No. 2 seeded Carroll College Fighting Saints proved why they're a force to be reckoned with downing the No. 7 Jamestown (N.D.) 73-60 at home on Wednesday.

The Saints went on a 17-3 run early in the third quarter to rally back from their double-digit deficit and earn their spot in the Round of 16 for the NAIA tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, next week.

Jamie Pickens led the way for the Saints with 27 points and nine rebounds, while the team was nearly perfect from the free throw line going 21-24. Kamden Hilborn only tallied four points in the contest, but was a dishing up assists on Wednesday night with a game high of nine.

The Jimmies were led by Kia Tower who put up 22 points in the contest while going 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Carroll will now head to Iowa where they'll look to avenge last year's third-round exit.

Elsewhere ...

Montana Western 72, Sterling College 68

PARK CITY, Kan. — The Montana Western women also secured a spot in the Round of 16 with a 72-68 victory over Sterling College (Kan.) in the second round on Wednesday.

Brynley Fitzgerald led the Bulldogs with a double-double of 26 points and 11 rebounds. She also had four steals and an assist. Jordan Sweeney added 17 points, three assists and two steals, and Mesa King had 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

"Could not be prouder of this team or more excited." King stated in a press release. "We have a long road ahead of us still, but I think we can do this. I think it is going to be a good run for us. We just have to stay together, keep doing what we are good at instead of trying to do too much, and keep doing the little things."

Western will face Dordt (Iowa) in its Round of 16 game in Sioux City.

Lewis-Clark State 67, Rocky 50

LEWISTON, Idaho — While Carroll and Western advanced, the Rocky Mountain College women saw their season come to an end Wednesday with a 67-50 loss to Lewis-Clark State in the second round.

The Battlin' Bears suffered through a 3-for-18 shooting stretch in the second quarter and trailed 31-19 at halftime. L-C State then opened the third quarter on a 7-0 and entered the fourth leading 45-29.

The Battlin' Bears were led by 15 points, three rebounds and two steals from Kloie Thatcher, and six points, eight rebounds and three blocks from Dominique Stephens.

The Warriors were led by 21 points and five steals from Hannah Broyles, while Callie Stevens added 13 points.

