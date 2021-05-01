Carroll softball sweeps regular season finale doubleheader against Providence

(Editor's note: University of Providence media release)

GREAT FALLS-- The University of Providence softball team dropped the two final two games of the regular season to Carroll College on Friday. The Argos (5-29, 5-23) lost 9-2 to the Saints (16-29, 10-18) in the first game and 12-9 in the second.

The Argos held a brief lead in the first game, when Peyton Elliot hit a two-run dinger to give the team a 2-1 lead over the Saints. The Saints came marching back, scoring eight runs over the course of four innings to secure a 9-2 victory.

The Saints looked ready to continue that early in the second game, jumping out to a 12-1 lead after four innings. However the Argos wouldn't go away quietly, scoring a total of six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the lead to five. The team scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn't generate any more runs, falling 12-9.

"I was proud of the way we fought back," head coach Joey Egan said. "We could have easily given up but this team has fight. They made some good plays defensively otherwise we could have scored more. I wasn't pleased with the start but I'm glad we didn't roll over."

The day also doubled as Senior Day for the five seniors who won't be returning to the team next season – Ashlee Anderson, Brie Clifford, Peyton Elliott, Kenzie Gast and KJ Schweikert.

"Those five have meant so much to our program," Egan said. "I'm going to miss them all severely. Hopefully the underclassmen understand how important they were to the program as we begin to prepare for next season."

