Carroll football's Andrew Carter wins Rimington Award as NAIA's top center

Posted at 3:22 PM, Jan 05, 2023
NEW YORK — Carroll College football center Andrew Carter garnered high esteem Thursday when he was named the recipient of the 2022 Rimington Award for the National Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

The award is given each year to the top center in NCAA Division I FCS, D-II, D-III and NAIA. Carter, from Gooding, Idaho, was a first-team All-Frontier Conference selection for the second straight season in 2022. He helped the Saints' offense average 131.3 rushing yards and 192 passing yards per game en route to a league title and a berth in the NAIA playoffs.

Carter also earned his second straight second-team AFCA All-America nod this past season, and was a second-team Associated Press All-American.

Carter is the third winner of the Rimington Award from Carroll College, joining Kyle Baker in 2005 and Andy Fjeseth in 2010.

