Carroll football announces initial 2023 signings, including 15 from Montana

HELENA — Carroll College football coach Troy Purcell on Wednesday announced the signing of 25 players as part of National Signing Day.

Among those 25 were 15 players from Montana: Linebacker Jett Boyce from Lewistown, wide receiver Jace Duval from Columbia Falls, running back Joe Farrier from Bigfork, tight end Matthew Golik from Lewistown, wide receiver Treyton Graham from Dillon, linebacker and punter Tanner Grove from Great Falls CMR, defensive lineman Hunter Gum from Stevensville, defensive back Caden Hansen from Dillon, defensive lineman Tyson Hanson from White Sulphur Springs, running back and defensive back Archie LaFurge from Great Falls CMR, offensive lineman Beau Meyer from Missoula Loyola, defensive back Gage Norslein from Lewistown, wide receiver Gus Nunez from Great Falls CMR, defensive lineman Derrick Saltzman of Hamilton, and running back Garrett Schmill from Frenchtown, a University of Montana transfer.

"This class features some great athletes," Purcell stated in a press release issued by Carroll. "They are high-character and academic-driven, and will be a great fit for both Carroll College and the Fighting Saints football program. The future is bright with this group."

Last season, Carroll won a share of the Frontier Conference championship and was the league’s automatic qualifier to the NAIA playoffs.

