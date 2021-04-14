Carroll College's Shamrock Campbell, Madde Boles win Frontier Conference track and field awards

(Editor's note: Carroll College media releases)

WHITEFISH -- Carroll College swept the Frontier Conference men's and women's outdoor field athlete of the week awards, the league announced on Monday.

Shamrock Campbell, a junior from Spokane, Wash., was voted the men's outdoor field athlete of the week, while Madde Boles took the women's honor.

Last week, Campbell competed for the first time this season at the Providence open in Great Falls. Campbell went on to take first in the long jump (6.79 meters) and the triple jump (14.57 meters). Campbell's mark in the triple jump was enough to qualify him for the NAIA national track and field meet in May.

Boles, a sophomore from Kalispell, took first place in the high jump at the Providence Open with a jump of 1.68 meters. That mark was good enough to qualify her for the NAIA national track and field meet in her first outdoor season as a Saint.

Meanwhile, Carroll's Amber Brewer was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference's Embrace Health-Santiam Hospital softball player of the week.

Brewer, a 5-foot-3 junior outfielder from Peoria, Ariz., finished the weekend with .571 batting and 1.286 slugging averages. She had five RBI on the weekend for Carroll, knocking two home runs, including a go-ahead home run in the sixth on Saturday’s win to secure the series victory over Bushnell University.