Carroll College's Moe Boyle takes care of student-athletes, fills in as head softball coach

HELENA — Carroll College Coach Moe Boyle has been coaching the Fighting Saints Volleyball program since 2005, now, she’s stepped into a different role in the athletic program's time of need.

She took on her new role this spring after Director of Athletics Charlie Gross asked her to step in as the Saints’ softball coach. After the former Carroll College softball coach resigned in August, they selected a new coach. A week before the season started, he started dealing with health issues and stepped down.

“My immediate response was yes. You got to take care of the student-athletes. That really, and truly, is what we're here for and I think after I got off the phone it was a question of ‘what am I doing?’ but it’s been great ever since,” Boyle said.

She’s previously held softball coaching positions at Helena Capital, Kalispell Flathead, and Beloit College, but she didn’t head into this season without help.

“Brooke Brewer, who graduated last year has been helping out, and she has a full-time job so it’s been when she’s able to be here, but it’s been a tremendous help, and Mike Miller, who has coached at Capital High since the inception of softball in Montana. I was a JV coach for him, a number of years ago and when I got this position I called him and asked if he would be willing to help at least until his season got started so he’s been a tremendous help as well,” she said.

Boyle says it's the athletes that make others so willing to help out.

“They want to be coached and they work hard, they’re tremendous people and so it's hard to not want to help when you have those characteristics.”

The Fighting Saints softball team is coming off of a sweep against the University of Providence Argos. The Fighting Saints will be back in action with a four-game series Friday and Saturday at Centennial Park as they take on the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds.