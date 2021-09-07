Carroll College women's basketball releases 2021-22 schedule

(Editor's Note: Carroll College media release)

HELENA – Carroll College women's basketball head coach Rachelle Sayers has announced her team's schedule for the upcoming season.

"We have an extremely challenging preseason schedule. We are playing the defending National Champions as well as the National runner-up," Sayers said. "I have always been a big believer in playing the best competition you can in the preseason. I want to know where our weaknesses are early so we can get them addressed. We return a lot of players with a ton of experience, I definitely think they are up for the challenges that this schedule presents."

The Saints' non-conference schedule this year includes four games against teams that were ranked in the top 20 at the conclusion of the 2020-21 regular season.

The season opener will take place on October 23 against Southeastern University at the PE Center. Southeastern was ranked 10th nationally heading into postseason play back in March.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, the Saints will face off with three ranked opponents in four days in Crestview Hills, Ky. They open the weekend with last season's top-ranked team, Thomas Moore University. They also will face St. Xavier who was ranked 19 last year and Lindsey Wilson who was ranked 11.

On December 21, Carroll will go toe-to-toe with Westmont, the reigning NAIA Women's Basketball National Champions. This game will be played at the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.

They will face two division-one opponents. Montana State on November 9 and Idaho State on December 8.

Frontier Conference play tips off on December 2. The Saints will open the conference schedule with MSU-Northern at the PE Center.

The Frontier Conference Playoffs will run from February 22 until the conference championship game on March 1. The opening regional round of the NAIA National Tournament will take place on March 11 and 12 and the final 16 teams will head to Sioux City, Iowa for the NAIA National Tournament from March 18 to March 22.

The full 2021-22 schedule can be found here [carrollathletics.com]. Schedule is subject to change.