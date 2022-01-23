Carroll College women down Montana Tech, Oredigger men surge past Saints

Danielle Wagner had herself a game.

The Carroll College senior erupted for 26 points — including five 3-pointers — to help lift the Saints to a 64-57 victory over Montana Tech on Saturday at the HPER Complex as the Saints increased their win streak to three games.

Wagner went 10-of-13 from the field, her only misses coming on 3-point attempts. The win lifted Carroll to 18-4 overall and 6-4 in the conference play while dropping Tech to 11-12, 2-6 and handing the Orediggers back-to-back losses.

After beating Tech by 32 points on Jan. 6 at home, the Saints found themselves facing a tougher Oredigger squad this time around, leading 12-9 after one quarter and 25-17 at the half. Tech matched Carroll with 20 points each in the third quarter and within five points early in the fourth quarter but couldn't close the gap.

Tech was led by 18 points from Brooke Heggie and a double-double effort from Tavia Rooney who had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

MEN'S GAME

Sindou Diallo scored 19 points and Caleb Bellach added 13 as Tech avenged its 2-point loss earlier this month to Carroll College with a convincing 73-58 win over the Saints.

Including its forfeit win over Montana Western, Tech (18-5, 7-1) has won five straight games. The Orediggers, which led 41-30 at the half, also got nine points apiece from Taylor England and Keeley Bake. Tech's bench outscored Carroll's 23-9.

The Saints (19-3, 6-2) saw its three-game win streak come to an end. Carroll was led by a double-double from Jovan Sljivancanin who scored 26 points and hauled in 13 rebounds.

The Montana Tech men and women head for Providence on Thursday while the Saints travel to Billings to face Rocky Mountain College.

