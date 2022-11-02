Carroll women prevail in close showing over Montana State Billings

HELENA — The No. 4-ranked Carroll College women's basketball team played its first home game of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, hosting NCAA Division II opponent Montana State Billings in an exhibition contest.

The Saints came in 0-1 after a close loss to begin their season at Southern Oregon last Thursday.

MSU Billings entered at 1-0 after beating Rocky Mountain College 62-53 last week in Billings.

The Saints defeated the Yellowackets 61-57, and head coach Rachelle Sayers and Co,. moved on to 4-0 against MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin.

Reigning Frontier Conference women's basketball player of the week Jamie Pickens was huge the win, scoring 17 points with three blocked shots and an assist.

MSUB's Kortney Nelson led her team with 17 points and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. She shot 7 of 14 and added a team-high four assists.

