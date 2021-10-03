Carroll College upends No. 23 College of Idaho

(Editor's note: Carroll College athletics release)

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Carroll College football team earned its first road win of the season on Saturday afternoon, defeating College of Idaho 28-21.

The Saints had a slow start out of the gate after receiving the opening kick-off. A three-and-out led to a Carroll punt and C of I turned around to March 57 yards in four plays, all of which were Nick Calzaretta hand offs. Calzaretta scored from three yards out to give the Yotes a 7-0 lead.

Following the first touchdown, the game turned into a defensive slug fest for the remainder of the first quarter.

The next score came with seven minutes left in the second quarter. A short College of Idaho punt set Carroll up with first-and-ten from the Yote 39. Three plays later, Baxter Tuggle popped a 31-yard touchdown to put the Saints on the board and tie the game.

Late in the second quarter, a long punt return set the Yotes up deep inside Carroll territory. The next play, Jack Rice connected with Jake Nadley for an 18-yard touchdown. C of I took a 14-7 lead into the half.

The Yotes took the momentum into the third and marched down the field to open the second half. Calzaretta scored his second touchdown from two yards out to cap off a six play, 63-yard drive.

Carroll came right back at the Yotes on their next possession and marched 62 yards in 11 plays. Jack Prka tossed his first touchdown of the game to Kyle Pierce from eight yards out to get the Saints within seven points. College of Idaho would take a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Carroll defense continued to play well and get stops deep into the fourth quarter, then with about eight minutes left to play, the offense caught fire.

Big completion after big completion, Prka marched the Saints down the field once more. With 4:40 left, he found Kyle Pierce in the corner of the end zone from 26 yards away to even the score at 21-21.

The Saints defense held strong once again to put the offense back on the field with 3:37 left and a chance to take the lead. Once again, Prka led the charge down the field, highlighted by a 41-yard catch-and-run from Tony Collins to set Carroll up with first and goal from the five-yard line.

Three plays later, Baxter Tuggle found the end zone from three yards out to give Carroll their first lead of the ball game 28-21.

College of Idaho was unable to drive down the field after getting the ball back with 56 seconds left and no timeouts.

Freshman quarterback Jack Prka completed five of his seven attempts for 134 yards on the Saints' final two offensive drives of the game.

Kyle Pierce finished the game with six receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns, stepping up at every given opportunity for the Carroll offense.

Nick Calzaretta led the way for the C of I offense with 122 rushing yards on 22 carries.

With today's loss, the Yotes fall to 3-2 this season.

This win moves Carroll to a 2-3 record on the year as they now shift their sites to MSU-Northern, who they will host next weekend for homecoming.