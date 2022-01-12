Carroll College track and field prepares for Montana State's Bobcat Challenge

HELENA — The Carroll College Fighting Saints track and field team is heading to Bozeman to take on the Bobcat Challenge at Montana State University.

The event is fully indoors, which means head coach Harry Clark can only take select members of his team. Clark says he takes his older athletes, the ones he feels are ready to compete at the NCAA Division I level.

Brett Glaser, a junior, will be competing in the heptathlon, which includes a combination of seven running, jumping and throwing events.

“We just trained like crazy. I mean- everyday was a different event. Just working as hard as we could everyday giving it our all- really just doing the best we can,” Glaser said.

The Bobcat Challenge allows Carroll College athletes to compete against tough DI competition, but the athletes and their coaches are confident in their abilities heading into the first meet of the new year.

“Extremely confident. That's how we roll. We’re good, we work hard, they like to go to bigger meets, DI meets, and let ‘em have it,” Clark said.

Glaser feels big match-ups like this prepare him for the bigger picture.

“It just prepares us for nationals and being the best athletes we can be. We’re pretty amped up for this so it should be a lot of fun,” he said.

The Bobcat Challenge kicks off Thursday at 1 p.m. with the men’s heptathlon at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

