Carroll College to face No. 1 Morningside in first round of NAIA football playoffs

MTN Sports
Posted at 8:18 PM, Apr 11, 2021
HELENA — (Editor's note: Carroll College media release)

HELENA -- The NAIA announced the final 16-team field and the first-round matchups for the NAIA Football Championship Series on Sunday.

After securing an automatic bid with a win over College of Idaho on Saturday, Carroll was selected as the 16th seed and will travel to Sioux City, Iowa to take on the top-seeded Morningside Mustangs.

The Saints finished the regular season as Frontier Conference co-champions with a 3-1 record and are in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 in their second season under head coach Troy Purcell.

Morningside is 8-0 this season and has won the last two NAIA national championships. Their last game was on Nov. 21, 2020, as they played their season in the fall.

The first-round bout between the Saints and Mustangs will take place this Saturday, April 17, at 12 p.m. in Sioux City, Iowa.

