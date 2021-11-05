Carroll College sweeps team titles at Frontier Cross Country Championship

DILLON — The Carroll College cross country teams claimed both team titles at the Frontier Conference Championship on Friday at the Beaverhead Golf Course while Rocky Mountain College saw its runners take both individual titles.

The Saints men finished with 38 points for first place. The Montana Tech men took second with 70 followed by Rocky Mountain in third with 75. Montana Western came in fourth (81) followed by MSU-Northern (104) and Providence (168).

The Battlin' Bears saw their runners take the top two spots with Jackson Wilson winning (26:02) and Jackson Duffery coming in second with a time of 26:32. Montana Western's Luke Lutz placed third (26;59) followed by Carroll's Jonah Fisher (27:02). Overall, the Saints saw seven runners place in the Top 20.

The Carroll women finished with 37 points followed by Montana Tech with 48 and Rocky Mountain with 61. Montana Western took fourth (74), MSU-Northern came in fifth (154) and Providence in sixth place (166).

In the women's 5k race, Sydney Little Light overcame a 10-second deficit after the first kilometer to win by nearly 40 seconds with a time of 18:07. Montana Tech's Becca Richtman, who took third last season, came in second place with a time of 18:46 and Carroll College's Reghan Worley took third with a mark of 18:52. Western's Eireann O'Connor placed fourth with a time of 19:00.

All runners from Carroll's teams advance to the national meet, which will be held in Vancouver on Nov. 19.

The Top 4 runners not on the winning teams also head to Vancouver. On the women's side, Little Light, Richtman, O'Connor and Rocky's Sarah Paquet also advance. On the men's side, Wilson, Duffey, Lutz and MSU-Northern's Field Soosloff qualified as well.

