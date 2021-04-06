Carroll College, Rocky Mountain College student-athletes net conference soccer awards

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Two Carroll College student-athletes and one from Rocky Mountain College have been recognized as Cascade Collegiate Conference Embrace Health-Santiam Hospital men's and women's soccer player of the weeks.

Carroll's Blair Stapleton, a 5-foot-7 sophomore midfielder from Billings, is the women’s soccer offensive player of the week. She scored a hat trick in the Saints’ 4-0 victory over the University of Providence. All three of her goals came in the first half to give Carroll its third straight victory.

Carroll's Melle de Reuver is the men’s soccer defensive player of the week. A 6-3 sophomore goalkeeper from Hilversum, Holland, De Reuver had to make one crucial save in a scoreless draw with the University of Providence. He commanded the back line for 110 minutes to keep the Argos at bay.

Rocky Mountain College’s Ethan Boone is the men’s soccer offensive player of the week. The 6-foot freshman forward from Las Vegas scored two goals and had one assist in Rocky’s 7-0 victory over Multnomah University. His first goal came in the 33rd minute off a throw-in, and he added another in the 57th minute to all but seal the win for the Battlin’ Bears. Boone also assisted Sky Swenson in the 53rd minute.

College of Idaho goalkeeper Kylee Atkins was named the women’s soccer defensive player of the week after making five huge saves to keep No. 9-ranked Eastern Oregon scoreless in a 1-0 victory for the Coyotes. She came up big in a diving stop from a 20-yard free kick to keep the clean sheet.