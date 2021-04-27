Carroll College, Rocky Mountain College athletes take Frontier Conference track and field honors

WHITEFISH – Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College student-athletes were named the Frontier Conference men's and women's track and field athletes of the week, the league announced on Monday.

Kelsey Bassett and Garrett Kocab of Carroll and Sydney Little Light and Joseph Vanden Bos were each recognized for their performances at the Trudnowski Open hosted by Carroll on Saturday.

Bassett and Kocab, both juniors, are the field athletes of the week. Bassett, from Granite Falls, Wash., finished first in the pole vault with an NAIA ‘A’ Standard qualifying vault of 3.65 meters, while Kocab, a Phelan, Calif., native, took first in the discus (48.78 meters) and first in the shot put (14.6 meters). His discus throw was an NAIA ‘B’ Standard qualifying throw.

Little Light, a freshman from Crow Agency, and Vanden Bos, a sophomore from Kalispell, are the track athletes of the week. Little Light placed first in the 1,500-meter run with a winning time of 4:52.93, and Vanden Bos won the 800-meter run with an NAIA B-Standard qualifying time of 1:53.64.

For full results from the Trudnowski Open, click here.