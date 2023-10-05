Carroll College, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain College cross country teams ranked in NAIA Top 25s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Carroll College, Montana Tech and Rocky Mountain College men's and women's cross country teams are receiving national recognition.

All three schools are ranked in the latest NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Rating, which was released Thursday. Carroll and Tech are ranked in the men's poll, and Rocky is receiving votes.

The Carroll College women climbed four spots from their prior No. 17 ranking to No. 13 in Thursday's poll. Rocky is up five places from No. 21 to No. 16, and Tech is new to the top 25, debuting at No. 22.

Taylor (Ind.) is the top-ranked women's team, followed by Milligan (Tenn.), College of Idaho, Saint Mary (Kan.) and The Master's (Calif.). View the complete women's poll.

In the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Rating, Carroll and Tech are back to back at No. 16 and No. 17, respectively. The Fighting Saints climbed three places from their prior No. 19 rankings, while Tech jumped eight spots from No. 25. Rocky is just outside the top 25.

Indiana Wesleyan is the No. 1 men's team. The Master's, Milligan, Saint Mary and Eastern Oregon round out the top five. View the complete men's poll.

The Carroll, Tech and Rocky cross country teams will compete Friday at Amend Park in Billings at the Yellowjackets/Battlin' Bears Open, which includes runners from NAIA, junior college and NCAA Division I and II programs. The women's 6K is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. followed by the men's 8K at 11:45 a.m.

The Frontier Conference Championships are Nov. 3 at Great Falls, and the NAIA National Championships are Nov. 17 at Vancouver, Washington.