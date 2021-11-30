Carroll College men's basketball falls to Utah State in exhibition

(Editor's note: Carroll College press release)

LOGAN, Utah – The Carroll College men's basketball team fell to Utah State 93-63 in an exhibition game on Monday night.

The Aggies jumped on the Saints early on in the game behind a very potent offensive attack. They went onto to take a 55-31 half-time lead over the Saints.

In the second half, Carroll was able to dial in defensively and did a really nice job keeping the Aggie offense in check. Jovan Sljivancanin [carrollathletics.com] paced the offense in the final 20 minutes of play and the Saints were outscored just 38-32 in the second half.

Sljivancanin went on to lead the Saints with 18 points and eight rebounds on 9 of 15 shooting. Garrett Long [carrollathletics.com] and Gui Pedra [carrollathletics.com] each finished in double figures as well with 11 points a-piece.

Utah State finished the game with five players in double figures, highlighted by a 20-point performance from from Brandon Horvath. Horvath shot 80 percent from the field.

Carroll will shift their focus now to their Frontier Conference opener on Thursday night at the PE Center against MSU-Northern. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.