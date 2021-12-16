Watch
Carroll College men, women remain in Top 5 of NAIA rankings

MTN Sports
Posted at 7:07 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 21:08:30-05

The Carroll College men's and women's basketball teams continue to rank highly in the NAIA national polls, according to the third edition of the polls released on Wednesday.

The Carroll men (12-0) rose from No. 4 to No. 2 after opening Frontier Conference play with wins over MSU-Northern and Montana Western. Carroll's No. 2 ranking is its highest since head coach Kurt Paulson's first year with the program in January of 2019.

The Saint women (11-2) stayed put at No. 5.

Carroll's only two losses came against No. 3 Thomas More (Ky.) and No. 4 Southeastern (Fla.).

The Montana Western women rose from No. 24 to No. 21.

2021-22 NAIA Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll

RANKLAST WEEKSCHOOL [1st Place Votes]RECORDFINAL POINTS
12Loyola (La.) [20]13-0560
24Carroll (Mont.)12-0538
35Talladega (Ala.)12-0525
49Oklahoma Wesleyan15-0499
53William Penn (Iowa)12-1477
68SAGU (Texas)8-1467
713Grace (Ind.)12-0466
823William Jessup (Calif.)12-1396
97Indiana Wesleyan11-2394
106Arizona Christian11-2390
1114Stillman (Ala.)8-1366
1210Jamestown (N.D.)12-2351
1316Thomas More (Ky.)9-1338
1419LSU Alexandria (La.)8-1308
1522Xavier (La.)7-1286
1611Science & Arts (Okla.)8-3268
1720Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)10-1259
1815College of Idaho8-3253
19RVKansas Wesleyan12-1241
20RVCentral Methodist (Mo.)11-2198
2117Georgetown (Ky.)9-2194
2224Marian (Ind.)9-2173
23RVConcordia (Neb.)11-2152
24RVIU South Bend (Ind.)10-2118
25NRHope International (Calif.)11-394
251Saint Francis (Ind.)10-494

Dropped from the Top 25: Bethel (Kan.), Morningside (Iowa), Shawnee State (Ohio), The Master’s (Calif.), Morningside (Iowa)

Receiving Votes: Montana Tech 72, Pikeville (Ky.) 66, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 47, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 46, Bethel (Kan.) 45, Southeastern (Fla.) 40, Morningside (Iowa) 34, Florida College 27, Tennessee Wesleyan 23, Evangel (Mo.) 14, Indiana Tech 14, Menlo (Calif.) 13, Texas Wesleyan 12, Faulkner (Ala.) 6, Texas A&M Texarkana 3.

2021-22 NAIA Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll

RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
11Campbellsville (Ky.) [18]10-0588
22Westmont (Calif.) [1]10-1571
33Thomas More (Ky.) [2]9-1556
44Southeastern (Fla.)11-1532
55Carroll (Mont.)11-2511
66Wayland Baptist (Texas)11-1499
79Marian (Ind.)10-2471
811The Master's (Calif.)11-0454
98Sterling (Kan.)10-1422
1010Morningside (Iowa)8-3420
1113Indiana Wesleyan11-2393
1214Indiana Tech13-1361
1312Northwestern (Iowa)11-2359
147Central Methodist (Mo.)9-3331
1517Clarke (Iowa)10-2325
1615Vanguard (Calif.)5-2304
1718Dakota State (S.D.)10-3286
1819Rio Grande (Ohio)14-0279
1916Saint Xavier (Ill.)9-3269
2025Bryan (Tenn.)11-0207
2124Montana Western7-2167
2225Concordia (Neb.)8-4163
2320Briar Cliff (Iowa)7-4156
2421Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)9-3136
25NRBenedictine (Kan.)10-297

Dropped from the poll: Loyola (La.)

Receiving votes: Loyola (La.) 93, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 81, Rust (Miss.) 80, Georgetown (Ky.) 71, Talladega (Ala.) 58, Science & Arts (Okla.) 45, St. Francis (Ill.) 34, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 12, Tabor (Kan.) 11, Kansas Wesleyan 6, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 6, Columbia (Mo.) 5, Lyon (Ark.) 5, Southern Oregon 5, Grand View (Iowa) 4, Rochester (Mich.) 4

