Carroll College men, women remain in Top 5 of NAIA rankings

The Carroll College men's and women's basketball teams continue to rank highly in the NAIA national polls, according to the third edition of the polls released on Wednesday.

The Carroll men (12-0) rose from No. 4 to No. 2 after opening Frontier Conference play with wins over MSU-Northern and Montana Western. Carroll's No. 2 ranking is its highest since head coach Kurt Paulson's first year with the program in January of 2019.

The Saint women (11-2) stayed put at No. 5.

Carroll's only two losses came against No. 3 Thomas More (Ky.) and No. 4 Southeastern (Fla.).

The Montana Western women rose from No. 24 to No. 21.

2021-22 NAIA Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 2 Loyola (La.) [20] 13-0 560 2 4 Carroll (Mont.) 12-0 538 3 5 Talladega (Ala.) 12-0 525 4 9 Oklahoma Wesleyan 15-0 499 5 3 William Penn (Iowa) 12-1 477 6 8 SAGU (Texas) 8-1 467 7 13 Grace (Ind.) 12-0 466 8 23 William Jessup (Calif.) 12-1 396 9 7 Indiana Wesleyan 11-2 394 10 6 Arizona Christian 11-2 390 11 14 Stillman (Ala.) 8-1 366 12 10 Jamestown (N.D.) 12-2 351 13 16 Thomas More (Ky.) 9-1 338 14 19 LSU Alexandria (La.) 8-1 308 15 22 Xavier (La.) 7-1 286 16 11 Science & Arts (Okla.) 8-3 268 17 20 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 10-1 259 18 15 College of Idaho 8-3 253 19 RV Kansas Wesleyan 12-1 241 20 RV Central Methodist (Mo.) 11-2 198 21 17 Georgetown (Ky.) 9-2 194 22 24 Marian (Ind.) 9-2 173 23 RV Concordia (Neb.) 11-2 152 24 RV IU South Bend (Ind.) 10-2 118 25 NR Hope International (Calif.) 11-3 94 25 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) 10-4 94

Dropped from the Top 25: Bethel (Kan.), Morningside (Iowa), Shawnee State (Ohio), The Master’s (Calif.), Morningside (Iowa)

Receiving Votes: Montana Tech 72, Pikeville (Ky.) 66, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 47, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 46, Bethel (Kan.) 45, Southeastern (Fla.) 40, Morningside (Iowa) 34, Florida College 27, Tennessee Wesleyan 23, Evangel (Mo.) 14, Indiana Tech 14, Menlo (Calif.) 13, Texas Wesleyan 12, Faulkner (Ala.) 6, Texas A&M Texarkana 3.

2021-22 NAIA Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Campbellsville (Ky.) [18] 10-0 588 2 2 Westmont (Calif.) [1] 10-1 571 3 3 Thomas More (Ky.) [2] 9-1 556 4 4 Southeastern (Fla.) 11-1 532 5 5 Carroll (Mont.) 11-2 511 6 6 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 11-1 499 7 9 Marian (Ind.) 10-2 471 8 11 The Master's (Calif.) 11-0 454 9 8 Sterling (Kan.) 10-1 422 10 10 Morningside (Iowa) 8-3 420 11 13 Indiana Wesleyan 11-2 393 12 14 Indiana Tech 13-1 361 13 12 Northwestern (Iowa) 11-2 359 14 7 Central Methodist (Mo.) 9-3 331 15 17 Clarke (Iowa) 10-2 325 16 15 Vanguard (Calif.) 5-2 304 17 18 Dakota State (S.D.) 10-3 286 18 19 Rio Grande (Ohio) 14-0 279 19 16 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 9-3 269 20 25 Bryan (Tenn.) 11-0 207 21 24 Montana Western 7-2 167 22 25 Concordia (Neb.) 8-4 163 23 20 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 7-4 156 24 21 Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 9-3 136 25 NR Benedictine (Kan.) 10-2 97

Dropped from the poll: Loyola (La.)

Receiving votes: Loyola (La.) 93, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 81, Rust (Miss.) 80, Georgetown (Ky.) 71, Talladega (Ala.) 58, Science & Arts (Okla.) 45, St. Francis (Ill.) 34, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 12, Tabor (Kan.) 11, Kansas Wesleyan 6, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 6, Columbia (Mo.) 5, Lyon (Ark.) 5, Southern Oregon 5, Grand View (Iowa) 4, Rochester (Mich.) 4

