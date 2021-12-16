Carroll College men, women remain in Top 5 of NAIA rankings

The Carroll College men's and women's basketball teams continue to rank highly in the NAIA national polls, according to the third edition of the polls released on Wednesday.
The Carroll men (12-0) rose from No. 4 to No. 2 after opening Frontier Conference play with wins over MSU-Northern and Montana Western. Carroll's No. 2 ranking is its highest since head coach Kurt Paulson's first year with the program in January of 2019.
The Saint women (11-2) stayed put at No. 5.
Carroll's only two losses came against No. 3 Thomas More (Ky.) and No. 4 Southeastern (Fla.).
The Montana Western women rose from No. 24 to No. 21.
2021-22 NAIA Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|2
|Loyola (La.) [20]
|13-0
|560
|2
|4
|Carroll (Mont.)
|12-0
|538
|3
|5
|Talladega (Ala.)
|12-0
|525
|4
|9
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|15-0
|499
|5
|3
|William Penn (Iowa)
|12-1
|477
|6
|8
|SAGU (Texas)
|8-1
|467
|7
|13
|Grace (Ind.)
|12-0
|466
|8
|23
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|12-1
|396
|9
|7
|Indiana Wesleyan
|11-2
|394
|10
|6
|Arizona Christian
|11-2
|390
|11
|14
|Stillman (Ala.)
|8-1
|366
|12
|10
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|12-2
|351
|13
|16
|Thomas More (Ky.)
|9-1
|338
|14
|19
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|8-1
|308
|15
|22
|Xavier (La.)
|7-1
|286
|16
|11
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|8-3
|268
|17
|20
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|10-1
|259
|18
|15
|College of Idaho
|8-3
|253
|19
|RV
|Kansas Wesleyan
|12-1
|241
|20
|RV
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|11-2
|198
|21
|17
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|9-2
|194
|22
|24
|Marian (Ind.)
|9-2
|173
|23
|RV
|Concordia (Neb.)
|11-2
|152
|24
|RV
|IU South Bend (Ind.)
|10-2
|118
|25
|NR
|Hope International (Calif.)
|11-3
|94
|25
|1
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|10-4
|94
Dropped from the Top 25: Bethel (Kan.), Morningside (Iowa), Shawnee State (Ohio), The Master’s (Calif.), Morningside (Iowa)
Receiving Votes: Montana Tech 72, Pikeville (Ky.) 66, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 47, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 46, Bethel (Kan.) 45, Southeastern (Fla.) 40, Morningside (Iowa) 34, Florida College 27, Tennessee Wesleyan 23, Evangel (Mo.) 14, Indiana Tech 14, Menlo (Calif.) 13, Texas Wesleyan 12, Faulkner (Ala.) 6, Texas A&M Texarkana 3.
2021-22 NAIA Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll
|RANK
|LAST TIME
|SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|1
|Campbellsville (Ky.) [18]
|10-0
|588
|2
|2
|Westmont (Calif.) [1]
|10-1
|571
|3
|3
|Thomas More (Ky.) [2]
|9-1
|556
|4
|4
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|11-1
|532
|5
|5
|Carroll (Mont.)
|11-2
|511
|6
|6
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|11-1
|499
|7
|9
|Marian (Ind.)
|10-2
|471
|8
|11
|The Master's (Calif.)
|11-0
|454
|9
|8
|Sterling (Kan.)
|10-1
|422
|10
|10
|Morningside (Iowa)
|8-3
|420
|11
|13
|Indiana Wesleyan
|11-2
|393
|12
|14
|Indiana Tech
|13-1
|361
|13
|12
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|11-2
|359
|14
|7
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|9-3
|331
|15
|17
|Clarke (Iowa)
|10-2
|325
|16
|15
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|5-2
|304
|17
|18
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|10-3
|286
|18
|19
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|14-0
|279
|19
|16
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|9-3
|269
|20
|25
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|11-0
|207
|21
|24
|Montana Western
|7-2
|167
|22
|25
|Concordia (Neb.)
|8-4
|163
|23
|20
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|7-4
|156
|24
|21
|Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
|9-3
|136
|25
|NR
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|10-2
|97
Dropped from the poll: Loyola (La.)
Receiving votes: Loyola (La.) 93, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 81, Rust (Miss.) 80, Georgetown (Ky.) 71, Talladega (Ala.) 58, Science & Arts (Okla.) 45, St. Francis (Ill.) 34, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 12, Tabor (Kan.) 11, Kansas Wesleyan 6, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 6, Columbia (Mo.) 5, Lyon (Ark.) 5, Southern Oregon 5, Grand View (Iowa) 4, Rochester (Mich.) 4