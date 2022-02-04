Carroll College basketball sweeps MSU Northern

HELENA — Thursday night at the PE Center, both the women’s and men’s Carroll College Fighting Saints teams beat the MSU-Northern Lights with ease.

The women came into the night ranked No. 7, at 19-5 and 7-3 in the conference. There was action off the bat, and these teams had answer after answer tonight. The Saints were up 23-11 after the first.

Going into the second the Lights knew they had to battle back but like the first, the Saints had an answer for everything, and more. The Saints were up 47-24 going into the half. The final score was 75-54 Saints.

The No. 12 ranked Carroll College men's team came into tonight 22-3 on the season and 8-2 in the conference.

The Saints won the tip and snagged the first score of the game, and it was all uphill from there. The Saints end the first half up 52-29.

Coming into the second the lights had a 23 point deficit. But they really started to battle back. At one point, they closed the deficit to 10 points, but the Saints pulled away. Carroll wins 80-66.

The Fighting Saints will be back in action Saturday against Montana Western.

