Carroll College announces restructuring of athletic administration

HELENA — Carroll College announced a restructuring of its athletic administration on Thursday, with head women's basketball coach Rachelle Sayers taking on the added role of assistant athletic director/senior women's adviser and head athletic trainer Kris Ward assuming the added title of assistant athletic director for student health and well-being.

"Both Rachelle and Kris have demonstrated a tremendous passion and desire to enhance the athletic department and the experiences of our student-athletes," Saints athletic director Charlie Gross stated in the release. "These changes will have a positive impact on our Fighting Saints immediately, and for years to come. Rachelle and Kris truly model excellence in all that they do."

In her new role, Sayers will aid in maintaining a culture that fosters equitable participation for all student-athletes at Carroll College. Sayers will help review all department policies and procedures to help drive equity inclusion and serve as the department's Title IX lead, advocating for the advancement of all female student-athletes as well as creating and maintaining an active gender equity plan.

She will also coordinate and track athletic department community service initiatives, coordinate NAIA Champions of Character initiatives and participation, develop additional staff educational programming and continue to serve as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) liaison.

Ward will be tasked with supporting student-athletes in a number of ways, ensuring that they can consistently function at a high level in their personal, athletic, and academic experiences while at Carroll and beyond. She will oversee campus and community collaborations for health services and academic experiences, and will also act as a liaison for facilities and maintenance where she will administer both facility and event operations of the department.

Ward will continue to be actively involved with the Carroll College "CARE" team, oversee and maintain the weight room schedule and operation, and provide department oversight for all facility maintenance and enhancements as well as act as a director for all athletic event managers.

Ward and Sayers' will officially begin their new roles on July 1.

