Butte High's Jace Stenson, Zach Tierney sign with Montana Tech football

BUTTE — Butte High seniors Jace Stenson and Zach Tierney won't have to travel far when they begin their college football careers this fall.

The duo inked with Montana Tech football on Thursday at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym, adding two hometown players to the Orediggers roster.

"It feels great," said Stenson, a quarterback who threw 25 touchdown passes and piled up over 2600 passing yards in his senior season with the Bulldogs. "I've been excited for this moment ever since I committed."

Tierney, a lineman who also played fullback on a handful of snaps and scored two touchdowns last season, said he's simply thankful to have an opportunity to play at the next level.

"It's awesome," said Tierney. "I get to play college football somewhere. That's all I really care about."

The two will get to suit up as Bulldogs one final time at Naranche Stadium this summer as they were selected to the 76th Montana East-West Shrine Game west roster along with fellow Bulldog and Montana football commit Cameron Gurnsey.

"It's definitely going to be a fun game and I've always dreamt about playing in the Shrine Game too so its going to be really fun," Stenson said.

The other Butte High products on Tech's roster are: Christian Vetter (RB), Kobe Moreno (LB), Konor McClafferty (OL), Lucas Kingston (OL), Cole Stewart (DB) and Cole Worley (WR).

Tech head football coach said recruiting Butte's homegrown players is a high priority.

"Jace and Zach have had tremendous careers here," Samson said. "A huge deal for us to get two kids from here in our hometown. Really good football players that we think can help us win."