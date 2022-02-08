Butte High's Gavin Vetter inks with Montana Western

BUTTE — Next year's Digger-Dawg football game will be an interesting one for the Vetter family.

With Christian Vetter already a running back for hometown Montana Tech, his brother Gavin decided to head south instead. The Butte High senior signed with Montana Western football on Monday at Naranche Stadium, joining a program that earned a share of the Frontier Conference title last season and punched a ticket to the NAIA playoffs.

"It's a lot of stress gone," Vetter said with a grin. "Don't have to worry about other colleges. I'm stuck at Western, which I'm excited for."

Vetter was Butte's leading rusher in yardage last season, piling up 673 yards on the ground to go along with a pair of scores.

Western's successful campaign last year played a big role in Vetter choosing to remain a Bulldog.

"I was at the game where they beat Rocky in double overtime and I knew I wanted to commit," he said, referring to Western's 50-42 win over the Battlin' Bears in the regular season finale that sewed up a conference title for the Bulldogs.

Vetter plans on earning a degree in kinesiology at Western.

