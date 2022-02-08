Watch
Frontier Conference

Actions

Butte High's Gavin Vetter inks with Montana Western

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:45 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 22:45:40-05

BUTTE — Next year's Digger-Dawg football game will be an interesting one for the Vetter family.

With Christian Vetter already a running back for hometown Montana Tech, his brother Gavin decided to head south instead. The Butte High senior signed with Montana Western football on Monday at Naranche Stadium, joining a program that earned a share of the Frontier Conference title last season and punched a ticket to the NAIA playoffs.

"It's a lot of stress gone," Vetter said with a grin. "Don't have to worry about other colleges. I'm stuck at Western, which I'm excited for."

Vetter was Butte's leading rusher in yardage last season, piling up 673 yards on the ground to go along with a pair of scores.

Western's successful campaign last year played a big role in Vetter choosing to remain a Bulldog.

"I was at the game where they beat Rocky in double overtime and I knew I wanted to commit," he said, referring to Western's 50-42 win over the Battlin' Bears in the regular season finale that sewed up a conference title for the Bulldogs.

Vetter plans on earning a degree in kinesiology at Western.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state