Butte Central's Eyston Lakkala signs with Montana Tech

BUTTE — Eyston Lakkala has already made plenty of memories on Bob Green Field. He's looking forward to delivering some more big plays there.

The Butte Central senior running back signed with Montana Tech on Friday, ensuring that he'll play for his hometown college and continue playing on the field that he "knows by heart."

He'll join Kyle Samson's team which recently concluded the 2021 season at 5-5.

"It's going to be awesome, going up there, having a bit of experience on Bob Green Field," Lakkala said. "It's just gonna be cool playing in front of my family and my friends.

"Ever since I was in seventh grade I've had that dream of playing college football. To be playing in my own hometown is surreal."

Addressing the hundred or so people gathered in Butte Central's rotunda, Maroons' head football coach Don Peoples noted that Lakkala is the tenth player on his current roster to sign with a college.

"For a school of our size, that's remarkable," said Peoples, who earned his 200th win as Central's head coach this past season.

Also a member of the Butte Miners legion baseball team, Lakkala had to decide which sport he wanted to play in college. He set his sites on football, but still has one final season of legion ball to look forward to.

"I was really set on playing college football," he said. "But, last year of baseball, might as well go out with a bang and I think we're gonna be pretty good so looking forward to that."