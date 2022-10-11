Watch Now
Bozeman native Ayla Embry of Rocky is NAIA national defender of the week for volleyball

Rocky Mountain College Athletics
Rocky defensive specialist Ayla Embry digs a ball during a match against Providence.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Oct 11, 2022
BILLINGS — Ayla Embry of Rocky Mountain College was named the NAIA national defensive player of the week for volleyball on Tuesday.

Embry averaged 8.86 digs per set in matches last weekend, including a 30-dig performance in a three-set victory over Frontier rival Providence. The national honor is the third of Embry's career and first this season. The Bozeman High graduate was also named Frontier defensive player of the week on Monday.

Embry and the Battlin' Bears will begin play at the Grand View tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.

