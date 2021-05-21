Box Elder's Joelnell Momberg transferring to Montana Western women's basketball

(Editor's note: Montana Western media release)

DILLON – University of Montana Western head women’s basketball coach Lindsay Woolley has announced the signing of former Box Elder High School star Joelnell Momberg to an NAIA Letter of Intent.

Momberg, a 5-foot-8 guard from Box Elder, is transferring to Montana Western after spending a year with the University of Montana Lady Griz. Momberg still has four years of eligibility with the Bulldogs, as the NCAA granted all student-athletes a “free year” last season. At Montana, she appeared in 10 games, scoring 14 points and shooting 60% from the floor.

“We are excited to add Joelnell to our family,” Woolley said. “She is an elite shooter who has a tremendous work ethic and a very high basketball IQ. Bulldog fans will enjoy watching her for the next four years and I can’t wait to coach her.”

Momberg attended Box Elder High School for three years, helping the Bears to consecutive Class C state championships with current Bulldog Lily Gopher. Momberg was named MVP of the state tournament after averaging 20.7 points per game. She also was named to the Great Falls Tribune Super State team as a junior and the newspaper’s North-Central Montana Athlete of the Year. She is a three-time all-state selection.

She played her senior season at Mead High School in Spokane, Wash., where she was voted first-team all-Greater Spokane League as a senior.

She plans on majoring in health and human performance at Montana Western.