Billings Central's Evans among Rocky Mountain College women's basketball signees

BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball head coach Wes Keller has announced the signings of Billings Central's Dominique Evans and Nampa, Idaho's Hallee Schelhaas to letters of intent.

Evans, a 6-foot-0 forward, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Billings Central Catholic High School. Evans shot 44 percent from the field and 28 percent from the arc as a senior.

"Dominique is a great fit,” women's assistant Jason Federico said. “She is great in the classroom and she’ll add competition for our bigs."

“I love the atmosphere of Rocky and playing on the courts,” Evans said. “One of my favorite things to do is go to watch the games with my family, and I am so excited that I am getting the opportunity to play basketball there.”

Evans is planning to pursue a health and human performance degree.

Schelhaas, a 5-foot-9 guard, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career at Skyview High School, in Nampa, Idaho. She averaged 12 points per game, and seven rebounds per game and was named a 5A All-Star as a senior.

"Halle is a great fit,” Keller said. “She brings the energy, and she’ll gel on our team and in our culture well.”

“Among many others, one reason I picked Rocky, was because of the sense of community,” Schelhaas said. “It felt like family from the moment I stepped on Campus. Everyone at RMC and the basketball team especially were so welcoming and friendly towards me. They genuinely cared about me and took the time to talk to me even though they had never met me before. It was so cool to see all the different sports coming out to watch each other, right away I could tell that this was just the supportive culture at Rocky.”

She plans to pursue a degree in health and human performance.