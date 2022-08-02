Belt's Jeff Graham named next Montana Tech women's head basketball coach

(Editor's Note: Montana Tech Athletics press release)

BUTTE — Montana Tech has selected its next women's basketball coach.

Athletic Director Matt Stepan announced the hiring of longtime Belt girls' basketball coach Jeff Graham as the new head coach of the Oredigger women’s basketball team Monday. Graham will succeed Carly Sanon who guided Tech from 2014-2022.

“We are extremely excited to have Jeff and his family joining the Digger Athletics family," Stepan said in a release. "The knowledge, experience, and energy he will bring the program will fit very well with our mission and vision to create a transformative student experience in a championship environment here in Butte. We are not only getting a great basketball coach but also an outstanding individual who will have a noticeable positive impact on this program, this campus, and this community.”

Graham built a powerhouse program at Belt High School accumulating a 358-42 overall record that includes six state championships, seven divisional titles, 11 conference titles, and 11 district titles in 15 seasons.

For his efforts, Graham was named the Montana Coaches Association Coach of the Year six times in girl’s basketball.

He will get to reunite with current Tech guard and former Belt standout Dani Urick who won two Class C championships under Graham and was a four-time All-State seletion.

Graham was also the head football coach at Belt for the last 15 seasons, head track coach for nine years, and the Athletic Director since 2012. Graham’s Huskies posted an 89-51 record on the gridiron including four divisional championships.

A high school standout in every sport at Chester, Graham led the state in scoring as a junior before playing basketball in the Frontier Conference from 2001-2006.

Previously, Graham served as an assistant coach for the University of Great Falls during the 2006-07 season and recruited many of the players who went on to break the school record for wins in the 2008 season.

“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity at Montana Tech and to join the great group of coaches that Digger Athletics has,” said Graham. “It has always been my dream to coach at the collegiate level and to get the chance to do so in a community like Butte is very special.

“Megan, my kids, and I are so thankful to the people and community of Belt for all the support, friendship, and love that they’ve given us over last 15 years."

