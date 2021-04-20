Belt's Aidan McDaniel signs with Providence Argos basketball, track

BELT -- Aidan McDaniel, a multi-sport standout at Belt, has signed with the University of Providence, where he'll play basketball and run track.

As a senior, McDaniel helped Belt to the Class C boys basketball state tournament this past winter. He averaged 14.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Huskies while making 70% of his free throws and sinking 40 3-point field goals during the season. He was a first-team all-conference and all-state selection each of the past two seasons and a second-team all-conference choice as a sophomore in 2019.

This season, Belt won the District 8C championship and placed second at the Northern C divisional tournament, losing a 46-45 double-overtime game to Fort Benton in the championship, before losing out in three games at the state tournament. The Huskies also played at the state tournament in 2020.

On the track, McDaniel competes in the 400- and 800-meter runs and also runs a leg on Belt's 1,600-meter relay team. He placed sixth in the 800 at the 2019 Class C state meet when he was a sophomore, finishing in 2 minutes, 4.05 seconds. McDaniel currently has Class C's fastest time in the 800 this season with a time of 2:04.33.

McDaniel also received first-team all-conference and all-state recognition last fall as a wide receiver on the Belt football team.