BUTTE — Becca Ricthman had to carry quite a haul down Harrison Avenue on July 4.

The Montana Tech graduate had 10 medals — one for each of her All-American honors — draped around her neck as she walked in Butte's 4th of July parade Monday morning. But she didn't mind the extra weight.

"It's so bittersweet," Richtman said as she reflected on what will go down as one of the most decorated athletic careers in Oredigger history. "Each moment I'm like 'I can't believe it's all over.'"

The past two years have flown by for the cross country, indoor and outdoor runner. But Richtman, who was a key piece in the inaugural seasons for all those programs, accomplished plenty in that narrow time frame.

Along with her 10 All-American accolades, she was a four-time national champion and this spring helped the Tech women win the Frontier Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in their first season as a full program. Richtman scored 40 points and won three events to help the Orediggers reach the top of the podium.

She was also named the MVP at the NAIA Track and Field National Championship in May where the Oredigger women secured an eighth-place finish in the team standings.

All of that success culminated in Richtman being named the Women's Track Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association.

"That was like a dream come true," Richtman said. "And then to have all the support here too is great."

Richtman isn't entirely sure what the future holds for her, saying "that's kind of the fun part is you get to figure it out and of course look back at all the metals."

But rest assured she'll still be running and competing.

"Road races, track races," she said. "Just have fun with it. It's a little different cause you're training as an individual instead of a teammate. But I still have a great group of people.

"I'm kind of working my way into coaching which is a dream come true."

