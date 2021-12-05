Battle of the Rockies: MSU-Northern has five winners, Providence wins team score

GREAT FALLS — The University of Providence hosted the Battle of the Rockies wrestling tournament this weekend with MSU-Northern capturing five first place finishes and Providence capturing the team title with 167 points.

MSU-Northern first place finishes

133 Weight Class: Senior Nick Kunz beat Simon Fraser’s Riley Prough 7-1.

141 Weight Class: Redshirt freshman Martin Wilkie beat Simon Fraser’s Randy McDonald 10-6.

174 Weight Class: Freshman Rylin Burns beat Simon Fraser’s Zachary Stratton 12-1.

184 Weight Class: Redshirt sophomore Carl Hansen beat Beaver Dam RTC’s Donivan Giangregrio 3-1 (Dec. 5-3).

197 Weight Class: Sophomore Isaac Bartel beat Eastern Oregon’s Marco Retano 9-1.

“It’s nice having these smaller competitions, quality competition,” MSU-Northern Head Coach Tyson Thivierge said. “We’re scoring bonus points, we’re making our way through the championship side well…we had 5 champions and multiple other placers as well so this is stuff we enjoy doing.”

As for the hosting Argos, they walk away with a tough team win edging out the second place MSU-Northern team winning 167-163. The Argos had eight top-5 finishers.

Providence’s next tournament will be the Reno Tournament of Champions on Dec. 19 in Nevada. MSU-Northern will travel to Eastern Oregon University on Dec. 17 for their next match-up.

