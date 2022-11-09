Watch Now
Providence, MSU-Northern wrestling teams set to tangle in Great Falls

Posted at 1:50 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 16:56:18-05

GREAT FALLS— After having a solid outing in their first tournament where the Argos took four championships, they are set to host rival MSU-Northern. Providence slightly edged the lights in their last matchup dating back to last season. That dual win created a season split between the two programs, and now they are prepared to battle it out again to start the new season.

“I want us to win by a landslide,” said Argos wrestler K.C. Buday. “We just want to stick it to them.”

There has been twenty total duals between the two programs and eleven of them belong to MSU-Northern. With the two matchups the programs will have this season, Providence has a chance to even the score. However, head coach Steve Komac is taking it one dual at a time and focusing on the first matchup at had.

“We’re going to focus hard on the one [tomorrow night] and if he get that one, we will focus on the next one,” said Komac.

The dual will start at 7 p.m. at the McLaughlin Center.

