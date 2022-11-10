Providence wins first wrestling dual of season, takes down MSU-Northern

(Editor's note: Providence press release.)

Great Falls — The University of Providence earned its largest margin of victory going back to 2012 with a 28-10 win over MSU-Northern Wednesday night in a Cascade Conference Dual.

On a chilly, snowy night, the Argos heated up inside the McLaughlin Center with the victory, the second straight over the Lights. MSU-Northern started the night with a major decision at 125 lb. when Tanner Cook defeated Deven Altenberg-Lasher. Martin Wilkie also picked up a decision for the Lights at 149 with a 10-3 victory over Jalen Vladic. The other win for the 18th ranked Lights came at 174 when NaKoda Siegel beat Abel Nava 6-4.

Providence earned wins at 133 when Joel Avila major decision 15-6 over Brennon McDonald, Dante Reviglio made it two straight for UP at 141 beating Colin Silverthorn 7-5. Aden Graves earned a last second win over Connor Harris picking up a takedown with less than 15 seconds left to win 3-1. Bridger Hall also made it interesting at the end, getting a 7-6 victory over Devin Crawford.

Two of the final three matches ended in a pin starting with Sawyer Hobbs at 184 pinning Austin Vanek at 2:12 of the first. Liam Swanson decisioned Carl Hansen late to win 8-6 at 197 and finally, KC Buday stuck Rylen Moldenhauer at 285 at 1:27 of the first period.

Head Coach Steve Komac says it was quite a night for the Argos, "We are extremely pleased with our effort tonight. Saw some good things in a lot of matches tonight. When the kids compete that hard, we can go back to the room and work on details and adjustments. We saw several of these matches wrestled just 5 days ago in Wyoming, and we turned around the results in a couple matches and that is excellent growth in a short period of time. This was a full team effort and a good win."

No. 15 Providence next travels to Des Moines, Iowa this weekend to wrestle in the Grandview Open Saturday. MSU-Northern will wrestle in the Bison Open at Fargo, North Dakota the same day.