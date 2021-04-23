Watch
Frontier Conference

All-Frontier Conference football teams announced; Carroll's Troy Purcell co-coach of the year

COURTESY: Jerek Wolcott
Carroll head coach Troy Purcell looks on from the sidelines.
Troy Purcell
Posted at 7:55 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 21:55:20-04

(Editor's note: Frontier Conference media release)

WHITEFISH — Frontier Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2020-21 all-conference football teams and NAIA Champions of Character on Wednesday. The teams are chosen in voting by the league’s coaches.

Regular-season champion co-champion Carroll College head coach Troy Purcell shared coach of the year honors with co-champion Eastern Oregon head coach Tim Camp.

Easter Oregon redshirt senior quarterback Kai Quinn was selected as the offensive player of the year. Eastern Oregon senior defensive lineman Chase Van Wyck was selected as the defensive player of the year. College of Idaho running back Nick Calzaretta is the conference’s nominee for NAIA player of the year.

2020-21 first-team all-conference offense

NameSchoolPos.Ht.Wt.Yr.Hometown
Kai QuinnEastern OregonQB5-11185Sr.Pendleton, Ore.
Matthew Burgess *Carroll CollegeRB5-11195So.Junction City, Ore.
Nick Calzaretta *College of IdahoRB6-0215Sr.Larkspur, Calif.
Tony Collins #Carroll CollegeH-Back/TE6-4230Jr.Fort Worth, Texas
Hunter Juarez #College of IdahoWR6-1185Jr.Mill Valley, Calif.
Isaiah VealCollege of IdahoWR6-1175So.Santa Barbara, Calif.
Tanner ZenkeEastern OregonWR6-0190Sr.Eugene, Ore.
Andrew CarterCarroll CollegeOL6-3300So.Gooding, Idaho
Alex Hoffman *Carroll CollegeOL6-6295Sr.Draper, Utah
Tanner Steele #Carroll CollegeOL6-3290Sr.Lynden, Wash.
PJ SchubertEastern OregonOL6-4320RS/Sr.Pendleton, Ore.
Luke ThomasEastern OregonOL6-6290RS/Sr.Fruitland, Idaho

2020-21 second-team all-conference offense

NameSchoolPos.Ht.Wt.Yr.Hometown
Drew KorfRocky MountainQB6-2195Grad.Boise, Idaho
John LesserEastern OregonRB5-10190RS/Jr.Richland, Wash.
Dawson SchickRocky MountainRB5-11190Sr.Oklahoma City, Okla.
Andrew SimonRocky MountainTE6-1220Jr.Whitehall, Mont.
Connor RichardsonCollege of IdahoWR6-1190Sr.Fallon, Nev.
Isaiah ThomasEastern OregonWR5-7160RS/Sr.Moses Lake, Wash.
Donavan SellgrenRocky MountainWR6-0180So.Arlington, Wash.
Hunter MechamCarroll CollegeOL6-4285So.Las Vegas, Nev.
Braden BaleCollege of IdahoOL6-1275Jr.Meridian, Idaho
Tyler BarronCollege of IdahoOL6-2255Fr.Meridian, Idaho
Ryan HalfordCollege of IdahoOL6-3260So.Boise, Idaho
Patrick CollinsEastern OregonOL6-5315RS/Sr.Heppner, Ore.
Spencer KolodyMSU-NorthernOL6-4300RS/So.Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan
Tanner BloomRocky MountainOL6-2285Sr.Casper, Wyo.

2020-21 first-team all-conference defense

PlayerSchoolPos.Ht.Wt.Yr.Hometown
Garrett Kocab #Carroll CollegeDL6-3285Jr.Phelan, Calif.
Keagan McCoyCollege of IdahoDL6-0245Jr.Boise, Idaho
Chase Van Wyck *Eastern OregonDL6-2250Sr.Napavine, Wash.
Alex BushRocky MountainDL6-2255Sr.La Habra, Calif.
Nate McGreeCarroll CollegeLB6-2225Sr.Butte, Mont.
Dylan MartinezCollege of IdahoLB6-2210So.Boise, Idaho
Zak DonatoEastern OregonLB6-1220RS/So.Selah, Wash.
Solo TaylorEastern OregonLB6-2235RS/Jr.Rigby, Idaho
TJ AbrahamCarroll CollegeDB5-9180Jr.Powell, Wyo.
Isaiah AbdulCollege of IdahoDB5-11165Jr.Camas, Wash.
Dorian HardinCollege of IdahoDB6-1180So.Oak Harbor, Wash.
Taeson HardinCollege of IdahoDB6-0200Jr.Oak Harbor, Wash.

2020-21 second-team all-conference defense

NameSchoolPos.Ht.Wt.Yr.Hometown
Garrett WordenCarroll CollegeDL6-5255RS/Fr.Laramie, Wyo.
Gino AllenCollege of IdahoDL5-11240So.Stockton, Calif.
Dakota HibbsEastern OregonDL6-1250RS/Fr.Zilah, Wash.
Pat HammondMSU-NorthernDL6-4260So.Kalispell, Mont.
Dylan BeridonRocky MountainDL6-2265So.Chino Hills, Calif.
Rex IrbyCarroll CollegeLB6-0200Jr.Boise, Idaho
Graham CarnhanCollege of IdahoLB6-2210Sr.Cottonwood, Calif.
Joey CalzarettaCollege of IdahoLB5-11220Fr.Larkspur, Calif.
Dylan WamplerMSU-NorthernLB6-1230So.Peoria, Ariz.
Dawson ZebarthCarroll CollegeDB5-10180Jr.Boise, Idaho
Joshua RoseMSU-NorthernDB6-1175So.Las Vegas, Nev.
Ty ReynoldsRocky MountainDB5-10185Jr.Daphne, Ala.
Brail LipfordRocky MountainDB5-9180Fr.Gilbert, Ariz.

2020-21 first-team all-conference special teams

NameSchoolPos.Ht.Wt.Yr.Hometown
Zachary CahillEastern OregonK6-0185RS-So.Boise, Idaho
Riley GarrettRocky MountainK6-0155Sr.Senora, Calif.
Hunter RileyMSU-NorthernP5-10190So.Bakersfield, Calif.
Isaiah ThomasEastern OregonKR5-7160RS/Sr.Moses Lake, Wash.
Isaiah ThomasEastern OregonPR5-7160RS/Sr.Moses Lake, Wash.

2020-21 second-team all-conference special teams

NameSchoolPos.Ht.Wt.Yr.Hometown
Wyatt BrusvenRocky MountainK6-0170So.Shelby, Mont.
Zachary Cahill #Eastern OregonP6-0185RS/So.Boise, Idaho
Brock RichardsonCollege of IdahoKR5-9170Fr.Fallon, Nev.
Brock RichardsonCollege of IdahoPR5-9170Fr.Fallon, Nev.

* 2019 first-team selection
# 2019 second-team selection

2020-21 Football Champions of Character

NameSchoolYr.Pos.Hometown
Rex IrbyCarroll CollegeJr.LBBoise, Idaho
Graham CarnahanCollege of IdahoSr.LBCottonwood, Calif.
John LesserEastern OregonRS-Jr.RBRichland, Wash.
Justin MayMontana TechSr.DBJoplin, Mont.
Sean MillerMontana WesternSr.QBBlackfoot, Idaho
Wylie NovakMSU-NorthernSr.DBCut Bank, Mont.
Mason RobertsRocky MountainRS/Jr.OLBillings, Mont.
Nehemia DedmonSouthern OregonRS/Fr.WRPortland, Ore.
