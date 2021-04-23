All-Frontier Conference football teams announced; Carroll's Troy Purcell co-coach of the year

(Editor's note: Frontier Conference media release)
WHITEFISH — Frontier Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2020-21 all-conference football teams and NAIA Champions of Character on Wednesday. The teams are chosen in voting by the league’s coaches.
Regular-season champion co-champion Carroll College head coach Troy Purcell shared coach of the year honors with co-champion Eastern Oregon head coach Tim Camp.
Easter Oregon redshirt senior quarterback Kai Quinn was selected as the offensive player of the year. Eastern Oregon senior defensive lineman Chase Van Wyck was selected as the defensive player of the year. College of Idaho running back Nick Calzaretta is the conference’s nominee for NAIA player of the year.
2020-21 first-team all-conference offense
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Kai Quinn
|Eastern Oregon
|QB
|5-11
|185
|Sr.
|Pendleton, Ore.
|Matthew Burgess *
|Carroll College
|RB
|5-11
|195
|So.
|Junction City, Ore.
|Nick Calzaretta *
|College of Idaho
|RB
|6-0
|215
|Sr.
|Larkspur, Calif.
|Tony Collins #
|Carroll College
|H-Back/TE
|6-4
|230
|Jr.
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Hunter Juarez #
|College of Idaho
|WR
|6-1
|185
|Jr.
|Mill Valley, Calif.
|Isaiah Veal
|College of Idaho
|WR
|6-1
|175
|So.
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|Tanner Zenke
|Eastern Oregon
|WR
|6-0
|190
|Sr.
|Eugene, Ore.
|Andrew Carter
|Carroll College
|OL
|6-3
|300
|So.
|Gooding, Idaho
|Alex Hoffman *
|Carroll College
|OL
|6-6
|295
|Sr.
|Draper, Utah
|Tanner Steele #
|Carroll College
|OL
|6-3
|290
|Sr.
|Lynden, Wash.
|PJ Schubert
|Eastern Oregon
|OL
|6-4
|320
|RS/Sr.
|Pendleton, Ore.
|Luke Thomas
|Eastern Oregon
|OL
|6-6
|290
|RS/Sr.
|Fruitland, Idaho
2020-21 second-team all-conference offense
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Drew Korf
|Rocky Mountain
|QB
|6-2
|195
|Grad.
|Boise, Idaho
|John Lesser
|Eastern Oregon
|RB
|5-10
|190
|RS/Jr.
|Richland, Wash.
|Dawson Schick
|Rocky Mountain
|RB
|5-11
|190
|Sr.
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|Andrew Simon
|Rocky Mountain
|TE
|6-1
|220
|Jr.
|Whitehall, Mont.
|Connor Richardson
|College of Idaho
|WR
|6-1
|190
|Sr.
|Fallon, Nev.
|Isaiah Thomas
|Eastern Oregon
|WR
|5-7
|160
|RS/Sr.
|Moses Lake, Wash.
|Donavan Sellgren
|Rocky Mountain
|WR
|6-0
|180
|So.
|Arlington, Wash.
|Hunter Mecham
|Carroll College
|OL
|6-4
|285
|So.
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Braden Bale
|College of Idaho
|OL
|6-1
|275
|Jr.
|Meridian, Idaho
|Tyler Barron
|College of Idaho
|OL
|6-2
|255
|Fr.
|Meridian, Idaho
|Ryan Halford
|College of Idaho
|OL
|6-3
|260
|So.
|Boise, Idaho
|Patrick Collins
|Eastern Oregon
|OL
|6-5
|315
|RS/Sr.
|Heppner, Ore.
|Spencer Kolody
|MSU-Northern
|OL
|6-4
|300
|RS/So.
|Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan
|Tanner Bloom
|Rocky Mountain
|OL
|6-2
|285
|Sr.
|Casper, Wyo.
2020-21 first-team all-conference defense
|Player
|School
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Garrett Kocab #
|Carroll College
|DL
|6-3
|285
|Jr.
|Phelan, Calif.
|Keagan McCoy
|College of Idaho
|DL
|6-0
|245
|Jr.
|Boise, Idaho
|Chase Van Wyck *
|Eastern Oregon
|DL
|6-2
|250
|Sr.
|Napavine, Wash.
|Alex Bush
|Rocky Mountain
|DL
|6-2
|255
|Sr.
|La Habra, Calif.
|Nate McGree
|Carroll College
|LB
|6-2
|225
|Sr.
|Butte, Mont.
|Dylan Martinez
|College of Idaho
|LB
|6-2
|210
|So.
|Boise, Idaho
|Zak Donato
|Eastern Oregon
|LB
|6-1
|220
|RS/So.
|Selah, Wash.
|Solo Taylor
|Eastern Oregon
|LB
|6-2
|235
|RS/Jr.
|Rigby, Idaho
|TJ Abraham
|Carroll College
|DB
|5-9
|180
|Jr.
|Powell, Wyo.
|Isaiah Abdul
|College of Idaho
|DB
|5-11
|165
|Jr.
|Camas, Wash.
|Dorian Hardin
|College of Idaho
|DB
|6-1
|180
|So.
|Oak Harbor, Wash.
|Taeson Hardin
|College of Idaho
|DB
|6-0
|200
|Jr.
|Oak Harbor, Wash.
2020-21 second-team all-conference defense
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Garrett Worden
|Carroll College
|DL
|6-5
|255
|RS/Fr.
|Laramie, Wyo.
|Gino Allen
|College of Idaho
|DL
|5-11
|240
|So.
|Stockton, Calif.
|Dakota Hibbs
|Eastern Oregon
|DL
|6-1
|250
|RS/Fr.
|Zilah, Wash.
|Pat Hammond
|MSU-Northern
|DL
|6-4
|260
|So.
|Kalispell, Mont.
|Dylan Beridon
|Rocky Mountain
|DL
|6-2
|265
|So.
|Chino Hills, Calif.
|Rex Irby
|Carroll College
|LB
|6-0
|200
|Jr.
|Boise, Idaho
|Graham Carnhan
|College of Idaho
|LB
|6-2
|210
|Sr.
|Cottonwood, Calif.
|Joey Calzaretta
|College of Idaho
|LB
|5-11
|220
|Fr.
|Larkspur, Calif.
|Dylan Wampler
|MSU-Northern
|LB
|6-1
|230
|So.
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Dawson Zebarth
|Carroll College
|DB
|5-10
|180
|Jr.
|Boise, Idaho
|Joshua Rose
|MSU-Northern
|DB
|6-1
|175
|So.
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Ty Reynolds
|Rocky Mountain
|DB
|5-10
|185
|Jr.
|Daphne, Ala.
|Brail Lipford
|Rocky Mountain
|DB
|5-9
|180
|Fr.
|Gilbert, Ariz.
2020-21 first-team all-conference special teams
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Zachary Cahill
|Eastern Oregon
|K
|6-0
|185
|RS-So.
|Boise, Idaho
|Riley Garrett
|Rocky Mountain
|K
|6-0
|155
|Sr.
|Senora, Calif.
|Hunter Riley
|MSU-Northern
|P
|5-10
|190
|So.
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|Isaiah Thomas
|Eastern Oregon
|KR
|5-7
|160
|RS/Sr.
|Moses Lake, Wash.
|Isaiah Thomas
|Eastern Oregon
|PR
|5-7
|160
|RS/Sr.
|Moses Lake, Wash.
2020-21 second-team all-conference special teams
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Wyatt Brusven
|Rocky Mountain
|K
|6-0
|170
|So.
|Shelby, Mont.
|Zachary Cahill #
|Eastern Oregon
|P
|6-0
|185
|RS/So.
|Boise, Idaho
|Brock Richardson
|College of Idaho
|KR
|5-9
|170
|Fr.
|Fallon, Nev.
|Brock Richardson
|College of Idaho
|PR
|5-9
|170
|Fr.
|Fallon, Nev.
* 2019 first-team selection
# 2019 second-team selection
2020-21 Football Champions of Character
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Rex Irby
|Carroll College
|Jr.
|LB
|Boise, Idaho
|Graham Carnahan
|College of Idaho
|Sr.
|LB
|Cottonwood, Calif.
|John Lesser
|Eastern Oregon
|RS-Jr.
|RB
|Richland, Wash.
|Justin May
|Montana Tech
|Sr.
|DB
|Joplin, Mont.
|Sean Miller
|Montana Western
|Sr.
|QB
|Blackfoot, Idaho
|Wylie Novak
|MSU-Northern
|Sr.
|DB
|Cut Bank, Mont.
|Mason Roberts
|Rocky Mountain
|RS/Jr.
|OL
|Billings, Mont.
|Nehemia Dedmon
|Southern Oregon
|RS/Fr.
|WR
|Portland, Ore.