All-Frontier Conference football teams announced; Carroll's Troy Purcell co-coach of the year

(Editor's note: Frontier Conference media release)

WHITEFISH — Frontier Conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2020-21 all-conference football teams and NAIA Champions of Character on Wednesday. The teams are chosen in voting by the league’s coaches.

Regular-season champion co-champion Carroll College head coach Troy Purcell shared coach of the year honors with co-champion Eastern Oregon head coach Tim Camp.

Easter Oregon redshirt senior quarterback Kai Quinn was selected as the offensive player of the year. Eastern Oregon senior defensive lineman Chase Van Wyck was selected as the defensive player of the year. College of Idaho running back Nick Calzaretta is the conference’s nominee for NAIA player of the year.

2020-21 first-team all-conference offense

Name School Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown Kai Quinn Eastern Oregon QB 5-11 185 Sr. Pendleton, Ore. Matthew Burgess * Carroll College RB 5-11 195 So. Junction City, Ore. Nick Calzaretta * College of Idaho RB 6-0 215 Sr. Larkspur, Calif. Tony Collins # Carroll College H-Back/TE 6-4 230 Jr. Fort Worth, Texas Hunter Juarez # College of Idaho WR 6-1 185 Jr. Mill Valley, Calif. Isaiah Veal College of Idaho WR 6-1 175 So. Santa Barbara, Calif. Tanner Zenke Eastern Oregon WR 6-0 190 Sr. Eugene, Ore. Andrew Carter Carroll College OL 6-3 300 So. Gooding, Idaho Alex Hoffman * Carroll College OL 6-6 295 Sr. Draper, Utah Tanner Steele # Carroll College OL 6-3 290 Sr. Lynden, Wash. PJ Schubert Eastern Oregon OL 6-4 320 RS/Sr. Pendleton, Ore. Luke Thomas Eastern Oregon OL 6-6 290 RS/Sr. Fruitland, Idaho

2020-21 second-team all-conference offense

Name School Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown Drew Korf Rocky Mountain QB 6-2 195 Grad. Boise, Idaho John Lesser Eastern Oregon RB 5-10 190 RS/Jr. Richland, Wash. Dawson Schick Rocky Mountain RB 5-11 190 Sr. Oklahoma City, Okla. Andrew Simon Rocky Mountain TE 6-1 220 Jr. Whitehall, Mont. Connor Richardson College of Idaho WR 6-1 190 Sr. Fallon, Nev. Isaiah Thomas Eastern Oregon WR 5-7 160 RS/Sr. Moses Lake, Wash. Donavan Sellgren Rocky Mountain WR 6-0 180 So. Arlington, Wash. Hunter Mecham Carroll College OL 6-4 285 So. Las Vegas, Nev. Braden Bale College of Idaho OL 6-1 275 Jr. Meridian, Idaho Tyler Barron College of Idaho OL 6-2 255 Fr. Meridian, Idaho Ryan Halford College of Idaho OL 6-3 260 So. Boise, Idaho Patrick Collins Eastern Oregon OL 6-5 315 RS/Sr. Heppner, Ore. Spencer Kolody MSU-Northern OL 6-4 300 RS/So. Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan Tanner Bloom Rocky Mountain OL 6-2 285 Sr. Casper, Wyo.

2020-21 first-team all-conference defense

Player School Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown Garrett Kocab # Carroll College DL 6-3 285 Jr. Phelan, Calif. Keagan McCoy College of Idaho DL 6-0 245 Jr. Boise, Idaho Chase Van Wyck * Eastern Oregon DL 6-2 250 Sr. Napavine, Wash. Alex Bush Rocky Mountain DL 6-2 255 Sr. La Habra, Calif. Nate McGree Carroll College LB 6-2 225 Sr. Butte, Mont. Dylan Martinez College of Idaho LB 6-2 210 So. Boise, Idaho Zak Donato Eastern Oregon LB 6-1 220 RS/So. Selah, Wash. Solo Taylor Eastern Oregon LB 6-2 235 RS/Jr. Rigby, Idaho TJ Abraham Carroll College DB 5-9 180 Jr. Powell, Wyo. Isaiah Abdul College of Idaho DB 5-11 165 Jr. Camas, Wash. Dorian Hardin College of Idaho DB 6-1 180 So. Oak Harbor, Wash. Taeson Hardin College of Idaho DB 6-0 200 Jr. Oak Harbor, Wash.

2020-21 second-team all-conference defense

Name School Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown Garrett Worden Carroll College DL 6-5 255 RS/Fr. Laramie, Wyo. Gino Allen College of Idaho DL 5-11 240 So. Stockton, Calif. Dakota Hibbs Eastern Oregon DL 6-1 250 RS/Fr. Zilah, Wash. Pat Hammond MSU-Northern DL 6-4 260 So. Kalispell, Mont. Dylan Beridon Rocky Mountain DL 6-2 265 So. Chino Hills, Calif. Rex Irby Carroll College LB 6-0 200 Jr. Boise, Idaho Graham Carnhan College of Idaho LB 6-2 210 Sr. Cottonwood, Calif. Joey Calzaretta College of Idaho LB 5-11 220 Fr. Larkspur, Calif. Dylan Wampler MSU-Northern LB 6-1 230 So. Peoria, Ariz. Dawson Zebarth Carroll College DB 5-10 180 Jr. Boise, Idaho Joshua Rose MSU-Northern DB 6-1 175 So. Las Vegas, Nev. Ty Reynolds Rocky Mountain DB 5-10 185 Jr. Daphne, Ala. Brail Lipford Rocky Mountain DB 5-9 180 Fr. Gilbert, Ariz.

2020-21 first-team all-conference special teams

Name School Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown Zachary Cahill Eastern Oregon K 6-0 185 RS-So. Boise, Idaho Riley Garrett Rocky Mountain K 6-0 155 Sr. Senora, Calif. Hunter Riley MSU-Northern P 5-10 190 So. Bakersfield, Calif. Isaiah Thomas Eastern Oregon KR 5-7 160 RS/Sr. Moses Lake, Wash. Isaiah Thomas Eastern Oregon PR 5-7 160 RS/Sr. Moses Lake, Wash.

2020-21 second-team all-conference special teams



Name School Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown Wyatt Brusven Rocky Mountain K 6-0 170 So. Shelby, Mont. Zachary Cahill # Eastern Oregon P 6-0 185 RS/So. Boise, Idaho Brock Richardson College of Idaho KR 5-9 170 Fr. Fallon, Nev. Brock Richardson College of Idaho PR 5-9 170 Fr. Fallon, Nev.

* 2019 first-team selection

# 2019 second-team selection

2020-21 Football Champions of Character