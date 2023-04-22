A family affair: Carroll College track and field in Missoula for Montana Open

HELENA — During the previous 11 seasons, Carroll College track and field coach Harry Clark has noticed that his teams have grown from only 36 athletes to this year over 100, with another giant freshman class slated to arrive this fall.

“Kids love going to school here. School is one, track is second,” said Clark.

Carroll already has great mentors in place and it shows, with the current team grade-point average sitting at 3.5. Clark talked about the the family atmosphere that is evident when you first arrive on campus. "That’s what family does, your teammates pick them up," remarked Clark.

After competing against the the Big Sky Conference this weekend at the Montana Open in Missoula, the Saints are scheduled to have their fourth outdoor conference track meet next Thursday and Friday in Billings as Rocky Mountain College is set to host.

"To win, we're here to win," announced Clark.

Clark talked about the culture at Carroll College, and how its athletes are able to experience all-around success. “All of us coaches, were all a bunch of track geeks, we love what we do, it’s in our blood,” stated Clark. Carroll has been able to produce multiple All-Americans at the NAIA level.

The success speaks for itself with nationally recognized athletes such as Brett Glaser, Brycen Gardner, Maddie Boles and Chloe Gallagher, who said the team camaraderie "was definitely one of my draws coming to Carroll, I’ve always heard about the stories of how its one big community, and being on the Track team has been really fun, everyone’s really supportive," said Gallagher.

Gallagher declared that for the Montana Open, “I hope to qualify for nationals.” Clark was quick to interrupt, responding, “Hope?” Gallagher then corrected her answer: “Intend too.”

“It’s a short trip, so its an easy bus ride to get over there and kick some butt and come home and feel good about next week,” announced Clark.

This weekend is an opportunity for the team to really start peeking heading towards the Frontier Conference meet next week. “I suppose it’ll be 75 when we get back," declared Clark after being forced to practice inside due to weather issues.