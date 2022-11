MTN Sports

Nov 29, 2022

Men's basketball 2022-23 Frontier Conference standings School Conf. All MSU-Northern 0-0 6-0 Montana Tech 0-0 8-1 Carroll 0-0 4-1 Rocky Mountain 0-0 5-2 Providence 0-0 5-3 Montana Western 0-0 5-5 Thursday, Dec. 1 Rocky Mountain at Montana Tech, 7 p.m. MSU-Northern at Providence, 7 p.m. Montana Western at Carroll, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 Providence at Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m. Carroll at MSU-Northern, 4 p.m. Montana Tech at Montana Western, 4 p.m.



