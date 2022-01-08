Photos: Montana State falls in 2022 FCS National Championship game

Montana State fans are fired up before kickoff.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Tucker Rovig hands the ball off to Isaiah Ifanse.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Running backs coach Jimmy Beal talks to the Bobcats on the sideline.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Linebacker Troy Andersen reads a play.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
NDSU quarterback Cam Miller (7) looks for an open receiver.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Gov. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines pose for a photo with fans before the game. (TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Champ poses for a photo. (TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Safety Kendric Bailey warms up before the game. (TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Gov. Greg Gianforte and Sen. Steve Daines pose for a photo with MSU mascot Champ. (TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Members of the MSU dance team.(TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Fans celebrate a Bobcat first down. (TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Brent Vigen prepares to lead his team on the field. (TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Daniel Hardy carries the American Flag before the Cats take the field.(TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Fans cheer loudly before kickoff.(TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Former MSU safety West Wilson dances on the sideline. (TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Tommy Mellott (16) in the shotgun formation. (TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Tommy Mellott looks for an open receiver.(TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Treyton Pickering (80) and Derryk Snell pump up the Bobcat crowd.(TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Troy Andersen is blocked on a play.(TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
NDSU fans react to a Bison touchdown.(TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Troy Andersen (15) lines up pre-snap.(TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Tommy Mellott walks moves around on the sideline after injuring his ankle. (TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Christian Watson (1) runs for a first down for NDSU. (TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Hunter Luepke (44) runs for one of his three touchdowns for NDSU.(TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
MSU players hug after the final whistle.(TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Isaiah Ifanse walks off the field.(TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Tommy Mellott leaves the field at the end of the game. (TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Former MSU coach Jeff Choate signals to Cats players as they leave the field.(TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
MSU Athletic Director Leon Costello hugs defensive back Eric Zambrano. (TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Quarterback Tucker Rovig.(TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports)
Fans cheer on the Bobcats in the 3rd quarter. (PAUL HUMPHREY/MTN Sports)
MSU fans are dejected after NDSU jumps out to a 35-0 lead. (PAUL HUMPHREY/MTN Sports)
The MSU defense lines up. (PAUL HUMPHREY/MTN Sports)
Callahan O'Reilley (47), Troy Andersen (15) and Blake Hehl (33) look toward the sideline. (PAUL HUMPHREY/MTN Sports)
A member of the Bobcat Spirit Squad cheers on the team.(PAUL HUMPHREY/MTN Sports)
Isaiah Ifanse (22) runs with the ball.(PAUL HUMPHREY/MTN Sports)
Tommy Mellott and Casey Bauman deliver signals to the offense. (PAUL HUMPHREY/MTN Sports)
Lance McCutcheon (86) jaws with a defensive back. (PAUL HUMPHREY/MTN Sports)
Tucker Rovig hands the ball off to Isaiah Ifanse. (PAUL HUMPHREY/MTN Sports)
Tucker Rovig (12) looks to throw the football.(PAUL HUMPHREY/MTN Sports)
NDSU punts the ball.(PAUL HUMPHREY/MTN Sports)
Blake Glessner kicks a field goal for MSU's first points. (PAUL HUMPHREY/MTN Sports)
Tucker Rovig looks downfield for a target.(PAUL HUMPHREY/MTN Sports)
Lance McCutcheon comes down with a touchdown pass. (PAUL HUMPHREY##MTN Sports)
Tucker Rovig hands the ball off to Isaiah Ifanse. (PAUL HUMPHREY##MTN Sports)
MSU head coach Brent Vigen looks on during the game. (PAUL HUMPHREY##MTN Sports)
An MSU fans shows off his flag. (PAUL HUMPHREY##MTN Sports)