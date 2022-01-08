Live updates: Follow along as Bobcats, Bison tangle in FCS championship game

The Montana State Bobcats are in Frisco, Texas to take on North Dakota State in the FCS championship game. MSU head coach Brent Vigen gets set to take on his alma mater -- and place he also coached at for 15 years, winning multiple titles.

NDSU (13-2) comes into the game as the No. 2 seed while MSU (12-2) is the No. 8 seed.

Follow along below with live coverage from the game.

For the first time in 37 years… #MSUBobcatsFB takes the field in the #FCSChampionship. Fans are still waiting to get in, but Toyota Stadium is already rockin’. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Zna1UDueVx — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) January 8, 2022

Mellott finds McCutcheon up the middle for 18 yards on the opening play of the game. #MSUBobcatsFB — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) January 8, 2022